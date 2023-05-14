Sky Sports viewers couldn't help but ask why Martin Tyler was kept on commentary duty alongside Gary Neville for Arsenal's Premier League clash against BrightonFull Article
Fans question why Martin Tyler is on Sky Sports commentary duty having 'lost his voice'
Daily Star0 shares 3 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Martin Tyler's quip on Sky Sports after Arsenal goal has fans saying he 'deserves knighthood'
Sky Sports orator Martin Tyler may have just provided one of the most glorious lines in commentary history when describing Fabian..
Daily Star