Everton 0-3 Manchester City: What Did We Learn As Pep Guardiola’s Side Take Another Step Towards Defending Their Premier League Crown?
Published
Taking another giant step towards retaining their Premier League crown, Manchester City stormed their way to a 3-0 victory away at Everton on Sunday afternoon. With the red-hot Ilkay Gundogan opening the scoring eight minutes before the half-time break thanks to a sublime acrobatic effort, Pep Guardiola’s side certainly didn’t look back as they eventually […]Full Article