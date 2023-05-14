Arsenal 0-3 Brighton: Roberto de Zerbi praises Seagulls' courage
Published
Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi says he is happy with his team's "courage and mentality" in their 3-0 win against Arsenal at the Emirates.Full Article
Published
Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi says he is happy with his team's "courage and mentality" in their 3-0 win against Arsenal at the Emirates.Full Article
Roberto De Zerbi insists injury-hit Brighton have nothing to lose as their quest to reach Europe draws to a climax. Seventh-placed..