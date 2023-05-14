Feyenoord 3-0 Go Ahead Eagles: Feyenoord win 16th Eredivisie title

BBC Sport

Published

Watch highlights of Feyenoord's 3-0 win over Go Ahead Eagles as they seal their first Dutch Eredivisie title since 2017, in front of their home fans.

