Former NFL MVP Matt Ryan isn't retiring but he is joining CBS as an analyst
Published
Matt Ryan will appear on NFL on CBS games, while providing analysis on a variety of football-related shows on the network.
Published
Matt Ryan will appear on NFL on CBS games, while providing analysis on a variety of football-related shows on the network.
NFL rumors and news today looks at Marcus Peters, Matt Ryan and more. The NFL news starts with Marcus Peters, as he visits with the..
Ryan was the No. 3 overall pick in 2008 out of Boston College