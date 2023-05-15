How Leicester City line up at the King Power Stadium as Dean Smith brings in Jonny Evans, Ricardo Pereira, and Wilfred Ndidi, with Caglar Soyuncu and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall missing.Full Article
Leicester City team news v Liverpool: Jonny Evans makes rare start amid three changes
Leicester Mercury0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Leicester City team news v Fulham: Dennis Praet makes rare start as two changes made
Dennis Praet makes his first Premier League start for 11 matches with Victor Kristiansen also brought in as Dean Smith drops..
Leicester Mercury