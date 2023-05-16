Manchester City defender Kyle Walker shares the reason behind his hug with Vinicius Jr after their 1-1 draw with Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.Full Article
'He was trying to rainbow flick me' - Walker on Vinicius Jr hug
