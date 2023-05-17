Latest Leicester City news from LeicestershireLive as the Foxes remain deep in relegation trouble with just two games left.Full Article
Jonny Evans makes demand as pundit slams 'absolute shambles' Leicester City
Leicester Mercury0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Pundit slams Leicester City's 'absolute shambles' after Liverpool hammering
Latest Leicester City news from LeicestershireLive as Darren Bent criticises the Foxes' after Monday's 3-0 defeat against Liverpool
Leicester Mercury