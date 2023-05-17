Victor Wembanyama says he knew Spurs would win lottery thanks to French connection: 'The universe told me'
Published
Wembanyama said there's a 'special connection' between the country and the organizationFull Article
Published
Wembanyama said there's a 'special connection' between the country and the organizationFull Article
The San Antonio Spurs have won the NBA draft lottery and the right to select French super-prospect Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1..
The top pick is widely expected to be Victor Wembanyama, a 19-year-old French basketball star.