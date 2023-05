James Milner, Roberto Firmino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita will all leave Liverpool when their contracts expire at the end of the season. Milner and Firmino joined the Reds in June 2015 and both played in the 2019 Champions League final victory over Tottenham. Oxlade-Chamberlain arrived in June 2017 and Keita the following summer, with […]