Coventry's Championship play-off final against Luton is special given both sides' rise, says City boss Mark Robins.Full Article
Coventry-Luton final 'one for romantics' - Robins
BBC Sport0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Coventry v Luton: Championship play-off final 'one for the romantics' - Mark Robins
Coventry's Championship play-off final against Luton is special given both sides' rise, says City boss Mark Robins.
BBC News
Coventry beat Middlesbrough to book Championship play-off final place
Gustavo Hamer fired Coventry to within one game of the Premier League as they scrapped their way past Middlesbrough into the Sky..
SoccerNews.com