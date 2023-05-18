Tottenham frontrunner Arne Slot had the best managerial win ratio in AZ Alkmaar history when he was asked to leave the club back in 2020 - because he had lost focus on the jobFull Article
Tottenham manager target Arne Slot was sacked by AZ Alkmaar for 'losing focus'
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
'He misses nothing' - Arne Slot verdict by those who know him as Tottenham eye next manager
Arne Slot has been heavily linked with the Tottenham head coach vacancy after making his name in the Eredivisie with AZ Alkmaar and..
Football.london