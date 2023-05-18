Rafael Nadal withdraws from French Open, says he expects 2024 to be final year
Published
Rafael Nadal announced Thursday that he is pulling out of the French Open because of a lingering hip injury that has sidelined him since January.Full Article
Published
Rafael Nadal announced Thursday that he is pulling out of the French Open because of a lingering hip injury that has sidelined him since January.Full Article
Rafael Nadal says he is withdrawing from the French Open, adding that he expects 2024 to be his final year in professional tennis...