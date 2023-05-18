Report: Bryce James, 15, LeBron's son, leaving Sierra Canyon for Campbell Hall
Bryce James, the youngest son of LeBron and Savannah James, is leaving Sierra Canyon to attend Campbell Hall for his junior year, according to ESPN.
