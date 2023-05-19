Jamal Murray's outburst boosts Nuggets over Lakers in Game 2, 108-103
Published
Jamal Murray heated up in the second half to lead Denver with a game-high 37 points as the Nuggets took a 2-0 lead in their Western Conference series.
Published
Jamal Murray heated up in the second half to lead Denver with a game-high 37 points as the Nuggets took a 2-0 lead in their Western Conference series.
Led by Nikola Jokic’s 34 points (12-17 FG), 21 rebounds, and 14 assists, the Denver Nuggets defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in..