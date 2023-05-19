May 19 - While Ferrari has delayed the much-awaited debut of new rear suspension for its 2023 car, Mercedes is pushing ahead with its major upgrades. Both teams had intended to unveil their key developments at the now-cancelled Imola GP, with Ferrari concluding that Monaco is too risky a venue for that debut now. But.....check out full post »Full Article
Ferrari delays new suspension while Mercedes unveils major F1 upgrades at Monaco
F1-Fansite0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Innovation or imitation? Ferrari and Mercedes hold steady against Red Bull
May 15 - Dan Fallows says he's not surprised that Mercedes and Ferrari are sticking with the 'concept' of their respective 2023..
F1-Fansite
New cars 2023: what's coming and when
We take a look at some of the best metal that will hit the streets over the next year and beyond
What’s coming when?..
Autocar