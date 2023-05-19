Halep charged with second anti-doping breach
Published
Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep is charged with a second breach of anti-doping rules, over "irregularities in her athlete biological passport".Full Article
Published
Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep is charged with a second breach of anti-doping rules, over "irregularities in her athlete biological passport".Full Article
Simona Halep, already provisionally suspended since October, has been charged with a second breach of doping rules, the..
Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep is charged with a second breach of anti-doping rules, over "irregularities in her athlete..