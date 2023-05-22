Pregnant Dani Dyer managed to make it onto the pitch on Sunday for West Ham’s final match of the season as she and Jarrod Bowen were serenaded with their X-rated chant by the crowdFull Article
West Ham fans chant X-rated Dani Dyer song as she does lap of pitch with Jarrod Bowen
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
West Ham stars chant crude song about Danny Dyer's daughter - but he finds 'quite sweet'
WARNING, STRONG LANGUAGE: West Ham captain Declan Rice revealed he and his team-mates were singing that Jarrod Bowen chant as they..
Daily Star