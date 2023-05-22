Real Madrid’s Vinícius Júnior Says Racism Is ‘Normal’ in Spain After Abuse at Valencia
Valencia fans called the Real Madrid star a monkey on Sunday, highlighting La Liga’s inability to stamp out racial abuse.Full Article
The 22-year-old Vinicius, who is Black, has been subjected to repeated racist abuse since moving to Spain five years ago
Real Madrid say racism directed at Vinicius Junior constitutes a ‘hate crime’ and have filed a complaint with the Spanish State..