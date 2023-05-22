Neeraj Chopra Scripts History; Becomes World Number 1 In Men's Javelin Throw
Published
Neeraj Chopra once again made India proud as he became the number 1 in men's javelin throw.Full Article
Published
Neeraj Chopra once again made India proud as he became the number 1 in men's javelin throw.Full Article
The No. 1 ranking will come as a boost for Chopra, who will next compete at the FBK Games 2023 on June 4 in the Netherlands. He..
Indian track and athletics star Neeraj Chopra has scripted history once again after becoming Number 1 in the Men's Javelin category..