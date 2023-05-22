Former Tottenham star Gareth Bale has sent his message of support to Vinicius Junior after he was racially abused in Real Madrid's 1-0 defeat to ValenciaFull Article
Gareth Bale fires demand after racist abuse of Vinicius Junior in Valencia vs Real Madrid
Football.london0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Southgate hopes for change after Vinicius Jr racism
BBC Sport
England boss Gareth Southgate hopes there is "significant change" after Valencia were sanctioned for the racist abuse of Real..
-
Willian: Vinicius deserves to be ´celebrated, not tolerated´
SoccerNews.com
-
Vinicius Jr: England manager Gareth Southgate hopes for change after Real Madrid forward's racism
BBC Sport
-
Gareth Southgate hopes racist abuse suffered by Vinicius Junior forces change
SoccerNews.com
-
Valencia coach vows to fight ‘smears’ against club after Vinicius racist abuse
SoccerNews.com
Advertisement
More coverage
Racist abuse 'has to stop' says Real Madrid coach Ancelotti
AFP English
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says that racism in football "has to stop" after Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior was abused by..