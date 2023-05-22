Stefan Wilson taken to hospital after crash with Katherine Legge during Indy 500 practice
Stefan Wilson crashed Monday during Indianapolis 500 practice, the first incident on the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval this month.
Stefan Wilson has been ruled out of this year's Indianapolis 500 after a high-speed crash with Katherine Legge broken his back.