Hate loses: The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are the heroes of this Dodgers story

Hate loses: The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are the heroes of this Dodgers story

USATODAY.com

Published

The Dodgers originally capitulated to hate by disinviting the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. The Dodgers on Monday re-invited them. The Sisters won.

Full Article