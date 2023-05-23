Lakers' Anthony Davis seemingly unaware about LeBron James' retirement talk
While LeBron James admitted he needed to weigh his future, Anthony Davis was already talking about next year for the Lakers -- with LeBron.
The Denver Nuggets sweep the LA Lakers as LeBron James contemplates retirement; the Carolina Hurricanes find themselves down 3-0 to..