Actor Driver to be honorary starter for Indy 500
Actor Adam Driver, a two-time Academy Award nominee, will serve as the honorary starter for the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday.Full Article
Adam Driver has been named the honorary starter for the 2023 Indianapolis 500. The Oscar-nominated actor and Indiana native will..