Latest Leicester City news from LeicestershireLive as Bournemouth manager Gary O'Neil talks about his team's game against Everton, which will be crucial to City's survival hopes.Full Article
Bournemouth boss makes Leicester City promise ahead of Everton clash
Leicester Mercury0 shares 4 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Is Leicester City vs West Ham on TV? Kick-off time, streaming latest and how to watch
Leicester Mercury
It's the final day of the season and the relegation permutations are simple for the Foxes - beat the Hammers and hope Everton..
Everton boss Sean Dyche sends Leicester City message
Leicester Mercury