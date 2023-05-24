Dallas Stars' Jamie Benn suspended two games for cross-checking Mark Stone
The Dallas Stars won't have captain Jamie Benn the next two games as they try to stay alive vs the Vegas Golden Knights.
Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn was suspended two games by the NHL on Wednesday after an ugly hit on Vegas captain Mark Stone in a..
