Raiders holding Jimmy Garoppolo out of OTAs as he continues recovery from broken foot
Published
Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot Week 13 last season. He signed with the Raiders in March and reportedly underwent surgery shortly thereafter.
Published
Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot Week 13 last season. He signed with the Raiders in March and reportedly underwent surgery shortly thereafter.
The quarterback Las Vegas signed to a three-year, $72.8 million deal in free agency broke his foot in Week 13 last season