The Washington Commanders could be about to go through their third name change in three years after getting the thumbs down from the US Patent and Trademark Office.Full Article
NFL's Washington Commanders could be force to change name for third time in three years
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
The Deplorable Work Conditions Behind Harrods’ $7,000 ‘Ambootia Snow Mist’ Darjeeling Tea – OpEd
In 2015, after you were done gawking at the statue of Princess Di in the world's largest department store, Harrods in London,..
Eurasia Review
America’s Best Choice In Sudan Is The Least Bad Option – Analysis
By Joshua Meservey*
Long-simmering tensions between Sudan’s two most powerful generals broke into open warfare on..
Eurasia Review