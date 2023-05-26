Celtics wake up, dismantle Heat 110-97 to force Game 6 in Eastern Conference finals
Miami's once-safe 3-0 series lead against Boston has narrowed to 3-2. Game 6 is Saturday in Miami.
Get ready for the night of non-stop basketball action as the Eastern Conference Finals are here! The Miami Heat face off against..
Jayson Tatum had 34 points and 11 rebounds, Derrick White and Jaylen Brown each added 16 points and the Boston Celtics staved off..