The FA have released their written reasons for suspending Brentford striker Ivan Toney from football for eight months after he was charged with multiple betting breachesFull Article
Gambling addict Ivan Toney bet on his own team to lose 13 times before mega ban
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
FA reduced Toney's ban due to betting addiction
Brentford's Ivan Toney has been diagnosed as a gambling addict, which led him bet on his own clubs to lose matches, according to..
ESPN