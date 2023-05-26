Premier League team of the season as picked by PA Sport
Published
The Press Association have named their Premier League XI of the season – and it includes one Brighton player.Full Article
Published
The Press Association have named their Premier League XI of the season – and it includes one Brighton player.Full Article
In what has been another Premier League season full of shock storylines, BBC Sport recaps some of the strangest moments of the..
Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta says his team have "reconnected with the soul of the club" after they rounded off a season which..