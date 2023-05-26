With only three Britons playing in the French Open singles, Dan Evans says the nation "got lucky" with Emma Raducanu's victory at the 2021 US Open.Full Article
'Raducanu papered over cracks in British tennis'
BBC Sport0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
French Open: Emma Raducanu 'papered over cracks' in British tennis - Dan Evans
With only three Britons playing in the French Open singles, Dan Evans says the nation "got lucky" with Emma Raducanu's victory at..
BBC Sport
French Open 2023: Emma Raducanu 'papered over cracks' in British tennis - Dan Evans
With only three Britons playing in the French Open singles, Dan Evans says the nation "got lucky" with Emma Raducanu's victory at..
BBC News