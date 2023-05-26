Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka says she "cannot do anything" if Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk "hates" her because of her nation's support of Russia's invasion.Full Article
I can't do anything if she hates me - Sabalenka
“If she hates me, OK. I can’t do anything about that,” said Sabalenka, 25.
French Open: Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka doesn't expect handshake from Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk
