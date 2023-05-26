T20 Blast: Sean Abbott hits century off 34 balls as Surrey beat Kent
Surrey's Sean Abbott equals Andrew Symonds' fastest century in English T20 cricket in their win over Kent.Full Article
Surrey's Sean Abbott equals the fastest century in English T20 cricket off 34 balls in their win over Kent.
