Aston Villa news from BirminghamLive as Unai Emery looks ahead to the Premier League final day showdown against Brighton at Villa Park.Full Article
Unai Emery makes Aston Villa vs Brighton vow as Villa Park plans revealed
Walsall Advertiser0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
What Unai Emery did with Aston Villa players ahead of final day showdown with Brighton
Walsall Advertiser
The manager has challenged his group of players to cement Aston Villa’s return to Europe this weekend with Brighton standing in..
Aston Villa 'team to watch' in summer transfer window
Walsall Advertiser
Advertisement
More coverage
Every word Unai Emery said on Alex Moreno blow, Ashley Young new contract and Aston Villa transfers
Walsall Advertiser
Here’s the manager’s transcript from his TV section ahead of Aston Villa’s crunch clash with Brighton knowing European..
Aston Villa dealt potential transfer blow as Unai Emery hatches summer plan
Sutton Coldfield Observer
-
Aston Villa notebook: Whole squad in awe of Unai Emery, Villa Park message and huge cash windfall
Sutton Coldfield Observer
-
Aston Villa set for double contract boost as Unai Emery ambition laid bare
Sutton Coldfield Observer