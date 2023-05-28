Leicester City news from LeicestershireLive as the Foxes take on West Ham in a final bid to save their Premier League status.Full Article
Leicester City relegation claim made as Leeds ready to 'gamble'
Leicester Mercury0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Troy Deeney makes surprising Leicester City claim and Everton prediction ahead of final day
The latest Leicester City news as the Birmingham City striker gives his thoughts on the final day relegation showdown between City,..
Leicester Mercury