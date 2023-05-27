Follow live score & text updates from the League Two play-off final between Carlisle United and Stockport County.Full Article
League Two play-off final: Carlisle United v Stockport County
Carlisle win League Two play-off final on penalties
Carlisle win promotion to League One, beating Stockport in a penalty shootout in the League Two play-off final at Wembley.
Carlisle promoted to League One after shootout victory over Stockport at Wembley
Carlisle United 1-1 Stockport County (5-4 pens): Carlisle promoted to League One
Carlisle v Stockport: Experience key in League Two play-off final - County boss Dave Challinor
Carlisle v Stockport: Paul Simpson puts football before family for League Two play-off final
