In the aftermath of PSG winning Ligue 1, Sergio Rico has tragically suffered severe head injuries, which have left him in an intubated state at Virgen del Rocío Hospital
PSG star in 'serious condition' in hospital after hitting head falling from horse
PSG keeper Rico in intensive care after riding accident
Paris St-Germain's Sergio Rico is in a "serious condition" in hospital after a horse riding accident, his club says.
BBC Sport