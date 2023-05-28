Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas defeats Czech player Jiri Vesely in four sets to reach the French Open second round.Full Article
Tsitsipas makes winning start at French Open
Tsitsipas beats Carballes Baena to reach third round
Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas reaches the French Open third round with a straight-set victory over Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena.
BBC Sport
