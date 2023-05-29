Wales will face South Korea in a senior men's game for the first time when they meet in a friendly at the Cardiff City Stadium on Thursday, 7 September.Full Article
Wales to host South Korea in September friendly
Wales: Robert Page's side to host Jurgen Klinsmann's South Korea in September friendly
