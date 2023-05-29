For all the Indy 500 provides, the raw emotion is what makes it most special

For all the Indy 500 provides, the raw emotion is what makes it most special

USATODAY.com

Published

From "Taps" to A.J. Foyt's smile, a final battle between pals, an upset runner-up and a wild celebration, the 107th Indy 500 was an emotional day.

Full Article