Barnsley face Sheffield Wednesday for a place in the Championship next season - follow the League One play-off final at Wembley.Full Article
League One play-off final: Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday
BBC Sport0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Keeper hoping for Stoke City Wembley weekend double
The Sentinel Stoke
News from the EFL as Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday meet in play-off final to book last Championship spot
Advertisement
More coverage
'I'm the Lisa who organised Sheffield Wednesday coach - I'm never doing it again'
Daily Star
EXCLUSIVE: Football fans far and wide know about Sheffield Wednesday supporter Lisa's coach for the League One play-off final after..
-
Bitesize Prediction: Barnsley vs Sheffield Wednesday – 29/05/23
SoccerNews.com
-
Barnsley boss Michael Duff not worried about team 'freezing' in League One play-off final
BBC Local News
-
Darren Moore impressed by Barnsley boss Michael Duff ahead of play-off final
SoccerNews.com
-
Darren Moore puts comeback celebrations to bed as Owls focus on final showdown
SoccerNews.com