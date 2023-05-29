Erik ten Hag has made it clear he doesn't have the final call on whether Mason Greenwood should stay or go when Manchester United's internal investigation is completedFull Article
Erik ten Hag comments on Mason Greenwood situation with star still suspended by Man Utd
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Erik ten Hag makes Mason Mount transfer decision for Man Utd amid Arsenal and Liverpool links
Chelsea star Mason Mount looks set for a potential exit this summer, with Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool all linked with..
Football.london
Why Lisandro Martinez could block Mason Mount to Man United transfer as Erik ten Hag plots bid
Mason Mount has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United recently as interest in the Chelsea star builds a head of..
Football.london