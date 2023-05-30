Heat do it the hard way but shut down Celtics in Game 7, reach NBA Finals
Published
With Game 7 win over Celtics, Heat escape ignominy and avoid becoming first team in NBA history to lose series after building a 3-0 lead.
Published
With Game 7 win over Celtics, Heat escape ignominy and avoid becoming first team in NBA history to lose series after building a 3-0 lead.
The Miami Heat stormed into Boston to defeat the Celtics 103-84 in Game 7 to advance to the NAB Finals.
Caleb Martin played his best game in the biggest moment of his career as the Miami Heat beat the Boston Celtics in Game 7.