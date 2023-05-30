Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie says a win over England in the Lord's Test match would be "the biggest moment in Irish cricket history".Full Article
Win would be 'biggest moment in Irish cricket history'
BBC Sport0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
England v Ireland: Win would be 'biggest moment in Irish cricket history' - captain Balbirnie
Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie says a win over England in the Lord's Test match would be "the biggest moment in Irish cricket..
BBC Sport