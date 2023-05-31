Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas reaches the French Open third round with a straight-set victory over Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena.Full Article
Tsitsipas beats Carballes Baena to reach third round
BBC Sport0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
French Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Beats Roberto Carballes Baena To Reach Round 3
Tsitsipas is currently fourth in the ATP Live Race To Turin but could climb to top spot if he wins his 10th tour-level title in..
Zee News
French Open 2023 results: Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Roberto Carballes Baena to reach third round
Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas reaches the French Open third round with a straight-set victory over Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena.
BBC News