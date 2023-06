Manchester City face arch-rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup final on Saturday. Here, the PA news agency looks at how Pep Guardiola’s side made it to Wembley. Man City 4 Chelsea 0 (third round, Jan 8) In the hat! 4-0 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/X1cKF5OMCH — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 8, 2023 City sailed through with surprising […]