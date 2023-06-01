Ange Postecoglou is reportedly on the verge of leaving Tottenham for Celtic, who are said to want West Ham United boss David Moyes to replace the AustralianFull Article
Tottenham 'set to announce Ange Postecoglou next week' as Celtic eye David Moyes
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
David Moyes responds to Celtic job rumours as Ange Postecoglou to Tottenham links intensify
West Ham United manager David Moyes has spoken about rumours that he is in line to take the Celtic job at the end of the season,..
Football.london