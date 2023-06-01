Listen to Sportsound commentary and follow text coverage as Partick Thistle host Ross County in the first leg of the Scottish Premiership play-off final.Full Article
Scottish Premiership play-off final - Partick Thistle v Ross County
BBC Sport0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Watch the best bits of Thistle's win over County
BBC Sport
Watch the best bits as second-tier side Partick Thistle beat top flight Ross County in the first leg of the Scottish Premiership..
Advertisement
More coverage
Thistle open play-off lead over 10-man Ross County
BBC Sport
Wonderful goals from Aidan Fitzpatrick and Brian Graham earn Partick Thistle a first-leg win over 10-man Ross County in the..